Factbox: Key winners for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out during a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The following is a list of the key winners:
“Black Panther”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”
“This is Us”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang and Cynthia Osterman