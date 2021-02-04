'Minari', 'Da 5 Bloods' among top SAG nominations, 'Mank' omitted

Slideshow ( 3 images )

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The casts of the movies “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Da 5 Bloods,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” were nominated on Thursday for the top category in Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hollywood period drama “Mank,” however, was omitted from the nominations for best movie cast ensemble, although lead actor Gary Oldman was nominated for best actor in a movie for his portrayal of Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of the film classic “Citizen Kane.”

Thursday’s nominations follow those for the Golden Globes on Wednesday, where “Mank” led the pack with six nods but director Spike Lee’s Vietnam War drama “Da 5 Bloods” was overlooked.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, voted on by members of the acting union, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 4.

The SAG Awards, which only honor actors, are closely watched as an indicator of likely success at the Oscars because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated twice - for his lead role in drama “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and for his supporting role in “Da 5 Bloods.” Boseman, 43, died of cancer last August.

Television series competing for the top SAG prize included the casts of “The Crown,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Bridgerton” and “Ted Lasso.”