Musical 'A Star is Born' leads film contenders for SAG awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Musical drama remake “A Star is Born” led a wide range of contenders for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, landing four nominations, including best movie ensemble.

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Lady Gaga and director Bradley Cooper attend the UK premiere of "A Star is Born" in London, Britain, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

The film will compete for SAG’s top movie prize in a diverse group that includes superhero movie “Black Panther,” romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians,” rock biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” and director Spike Lee’s historical drama “BlacKkKlansman.”

“A Star is Born,” released by AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros, features Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a classic story about a young woman trying to make it in the music business. Both actors were nominated for individual awards for their performances.

The SAG awards are closely watched as an indicator of likely Oscar success because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In the last 23 years, no film has won the best picture Oscar without being nominated for SAG’s top ensemble prize.

SAG award winners will be announced on Jan. 27 at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles.

“Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians” were both heralded this year as milestones for diversity in Hollywood, which has faced criticism for under-representation of actors and filmmakers of color. “Black Panther” was the first big-budget superhero movie to star a predominantly black cast, while “Crazy Rich Asians” was the first film with an all-Asian ensemble cast from a major Hollywood studio in 25 years.

“Vice,” which garnered the most Golden Globe nominations, was shut out of SAG’s best ensemble film race, although stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams were nominated for their roles as former Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife, Lynne.

Other actors nominated for leading roles included Rami Malek for playing Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Viggo Mortensen for road-trip comedic drama “Green Book” and John David Washington for “BlacKkKlansman.”

In the running for lead actress were Emily Blunt in the musical sequel “Mary Poppins Returns,” Glenn Close for drama “The Wife,” Olivia Colman for British historical comedy “The Favourite” and Melissa McCarthy in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

SAG also announced nominations for the year’s best in television. Amazon.com Inc comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Netflix Inc drama “Ozark” topped the list with four nods each.

“Black Panther” and “Mary Poppins Returns” were released by Walt Disney Co. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” were distributed by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

Warner Bros released “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Wife” was distributed by Sony Corp and privately-held Annapurna Pictures released “Vice.”