'Three Billboards' leads 2018 Screen Actors Guild nominations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Small-town dramedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” led the 2018 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations on Wednesday with four nods, including the top prize for best movie ensemble.

FILE PHOTO: Interior of the Shrine Auditorium is viewed prior to the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Interracial romance “The Big Sick,” racial thriller “Get Out,” mother-daughter comedy “Lady Bird” and period race drama “Mudbound” were also nominated for best ensemble, the top prize at the SAG awards.

The winners will be announced at ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 21.

Steven Spielberg’s critically-acclaimed movie “The Post,” about press freedom, was shut out of the SAG awards along with its lead actors Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

Instead, SAG members recognized performers in small, independent films.

Best actor nominees included Timothee Chalamet for gay romance “Call Me By Your Name,” James Franco for “The Disaster Artist”, Daniel Kaluuya for “Get Out,” Gary Oldman for British war drama “Darkest Hour” and Denzel Washington for “Roman. J. Israel, Esq.”

The actress lineup comprised Judi Dench for “Victoria and Abdul”, Sally Hawkins for fantasy romance “The Shape of Water,” Frances McDormand for “Three Billboards”, Margot Robbie for ice-skating movie “I, Tonya,” and Saoirse Ronan for “Lady Bird.”

The SAG awards are seen as one of the best indicators of likely Oscar success because actors form the largest voting body in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan 23.