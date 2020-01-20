Factbox: Key winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

26th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Photo Room - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 19, 2020 - The cast of "Parasite" poses backstage with their Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Parasite”

BEST FILM ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”

BEST FILM ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger “Judy”

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern “Marriage Story”

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A TV DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown”

BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

Peter Dinklage “Game of Thrones”

BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston “The Morning Show”

BEST ENSEMBLE TV COMEDY SERIES

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

Tony Shalhoub “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

Phoebe Waller-Bridge “Fleabag”

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Michelle Williams “Fosse/Verdon”

BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Sam Rockwell “Fosse/Verdon”