Factbox: Key winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
“Parasite”
Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”
Renee Zellweger “Judy”
Brad Pitt “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Laura Dern “Marriage Story”
“The Crown”
Peter Dinklage “Game of Thrones”
Jennifer Aniston “The Morning Show”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tony Shalhoub “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge “Fleabag”
Michelle Williams “Fosse/Verdon”
Sam Rockwell “Fosse/Verdon”
Reporting by Jill Serjeant in Los Angeles; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell