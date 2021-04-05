Factbox: Key winners at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were handed out on Sunday for the best performances in film and television in 2020.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

BEST MOVIE CAST ENSEMBLE

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES CAST ENSEMBLE

“The Crown”

BEST TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE

“Schitt’s Creek”

BEST ACTOR, MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

BEST ACTRESS, MOVIE

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MOVIE

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

BEST ACTRESS, TV LIMITED SERIES

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

BEST ACTOR, TV LIMITED SERIES

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”