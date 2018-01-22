Factbox: Key winners for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2018 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Following is a list of key winners:
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
“This is Us”
Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
“Veep”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Morgan Freeman
