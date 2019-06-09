Factbox: Key nominees for the 2019 Tony awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Tony awards honoring the best of Broadway theater take place in New York on Sunday, hosted by James Corden.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories:
Best Musical
“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations”
“Beetlejuice”
“Hadestown”
“The Prom”
“Tootsie”
Best Play
“Choir Boy”
“The Ferryman”
“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”
“Ink”
“What the Constitution Means to Me”
Best Revival of a Musical
“Kiss Me, Kate”
“Oklahoma!”
Best Revival of a Play
“All My Sons”
“The Boys in the Band”
“Burn This”
“Torch Song”
“The Waverly Gallery”
Best Actor in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, “The Prom”
Derrick Baskin, “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations”
Alex Brightman, “Beetlejuice”
Damon Daunno, “Oklahoma!”
Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”
Best Actress in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”
Caitlin Kinnunen, “The Prom”
Beth Leavel, “The Prom”
Eva Noblezada, “Hadestown”
Kelli O’Hara, “Kiss Me, Kate”
Best Actor in a Play
Bryan Cranston, “Network”
Paddy Considine, “The Ferryman”
Jeff Daniels, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Adam Driver, “Burn This”
Jeremy Pope, “Choir Boy”
Best Actress in a Play
Annette Bening, “All My Sons”
Laura Donnelly, “The Ferryman”
Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”
Janet McTeer, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”
Laurie Metcalf, “Hillary and Clinton”
Heidi Schreck, “What the Constitution Means to Me”
Best Book of a Musical
“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations”
“Beetlejuice”
“Hadestown”
“The Prom”
“Tootsie”
Best Original Score
“Beetlejuice”
“Be More Chill”
“Hadestown”
“The Prom”
“Tootsie”
“To Kill a Mockingbird”
