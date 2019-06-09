Factbox: Key nominees for the 2019 Tony awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Tony awards honoring the best of Broadway theater take place in New York on Sunday, hosted by James Corden.

FILE PHOTO: Actor Kelli O'Hara, Best Leading Actress in a Musical nominee, arrives for the 2019 Tony Awards 'Meet The Nominees' Press Reception in New York, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

Best Musical

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations”

“Beetlejuice”

“Hadestown”

“The Prom”

“Tootsie”

Best Play

“Choir Boy”

“The Ferryman”

“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

“Ink”

“What the Constitution Means to Me”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Kiss Me, Kate”

“Oklahoma!”

Best Revival of a Play

“All My Sons”

“The Boys in the Band”

“Burn This”

“Torch Song”

“The Waverly Gallery”

Best Actor in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “The Prom”

Derrick Baskin, “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Alex Brightman, “Beetlejuice”

Damon Daunno, “Oklahoma!”

Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”

Best Actress in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”

Caitlin Kinnunen, “The Prom”

Beth Leavel, “The Prom”

Eva Noblezada, “Hadestown”

Kelli O’Hara, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Best Actor in a Play

Bryan Cranston, “Network”

Paddy Considine, “The Ferryman”

Jeff Daniels, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Adam Driver, “Burn This”

Jeremy Pope, “Choir Boy”

Best Actress in a Play

Annette Bening, “All My Sons”

Laura Donnelly, “The Ferryman”

Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”

Janet McTeer, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hillary and Clinton”

Heidi Schreck, “What the Constitution Means to Me”

Best Book of a Musical

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations”

“Beetlejuice”

“Hadestown”

“The Prom”

“Tootsie”

Best Original Score

“Beetlejuice”

“Be More Chill”

“Hadestown”

“The Prom”

“Tootsie”

“To Kill a Mockingbird”