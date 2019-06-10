Tony awards TV audience slumps to all-time low

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The television audience for Broadway theatre’s Tony awards slumped to an all-time low, according to Nielsen data on Monday.

The 5.5 million viewers for Sunday’s ceremony broadcast on CBS from New York was down 20 percent on the 2018 show, the data showed.

It was the first time the television audience for the annual awards show that celebrates the best of theater fell below six million.

Sunday’s ceremony, hosted by late night talk show host James Corden, saw musical “Hadestown,” about a young couple’s dark trek to the underworld take home a leading eight awards, including best musical.