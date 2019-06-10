Factbox: Key winners at the 2019 Tony awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Tony awards honoring the best of Broadway theater were handed out in New York on Sunday, hosted by James Corden.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Best Musical
“Hadestown”
Best Play
“The Ferryman”
Best Revival of a Musical
“Oklahoma!”
Best Revival of a Play
“The Boys in the Band”
Best Actor in a Musical
Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”
Best Actress in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”
Best Actor in a Play
Bryan Cranston, “Network”
Best Actress in a Play
Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”
Best Book of a Musical
“Tootsie”
Best Original Score
“Hadestown”
Best Direction of a Musical
Rachel Chavkin “Hadestown”
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Mendes “The Ferryman”