Factbox: Key winners at the 2019 Tony awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Tony awards honoring the best of Broadway theater were handed out in New York on Sunday, hosted by James Corden.

73rd Annual Tony Awards - Show - New York, U.S., 09/06/2019 - The cast and crew of "Hadestown" accept the award for Best Musical. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best Musical

“Hadestown”

Best Play

“The Ferryman”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Oklahoma!”

Best Revival of a Play

“The Boys in the Band”

Best Actor in a Musical

Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”

Best Actress in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”

Best Actor in a Play

Bryan Cranston, “Network”

Best Actress in a Play

Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”

Best Book of a Musical

“Tootsie”

Best Original Score

“Hadestown”

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin “Hadestown”

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Mendes “The Ferryman”