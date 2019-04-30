Bryan Cranston, musical 'Hadestown' score top nominations for Broadway's Tony awards

(Reuters) - Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Laurie Metcalf were among top nominees for Broadway’s Tony awards on Tuesday, with musical “Hadestown” leading all shows with 14 nods.

FILE PHOTO: Actor Bryan Cranston arrives at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cranston was nominated for an adaptation of the movie “Network,” along with Jeff Daniels for “To Kill a Mockingbird,” but neither show received a best play nomination.

Bening was recognized for “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons,” while two-time Tony winner Metcalf was nominated for her role as Hillary Clinton in “Hillary and Clinton.”

Other best musical nominees were “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Prom” and “Tootsie.”

Best play nominees were led by “The Ferryman” with nine nominations, “Choir Boy,” “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus,” “Ink” and “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

With only two musical revivals all season, both “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” and “Kiss Me, Kate” were nominated for best revival, with “Kate”‘s Kelli O’Hara cited for lead actress in a musical.

Best play revival nominees included “All My Sons,” “The Boys in the Band,” “Burn This,” “Torch Song” and “The Waverly Gallery,” which won a lead actress nomination for veteran Elaine May.

May was joined by Laura Donnelly in “The Ferryman,” Janet McTeer in “Bernhardt/Hamlet” and Heidi Schreck for “What the Constitution Means to Me” along with Bening and Metcalf.

Left out was Glenda Jackson, who last year capped a return to Broadway after three decades with a best actress win for “Three Tall Women,” in the title role in “King Lear.”

Other best actor in a play nominees were Adam Driver in “Burn This,” Jeremy Pope in “Choir Boy” and Paddy Considine in “The Ferryman,” Jez Butterworth’s epic tale of a multigenerational Northern Irish family and the IRA during “the Troubles” of the early 1980s.

Best musical actor nominees were Brooks Ashmanskas in “The Prom,” Alex Brightman for “Beetlejuice,” Damon Daunno in “Oklahoma!,” “Tootsie”‘s Santino Fontana and Derrick Baskin for “Ain’t Too Proud,” which won a total of 12 nominations.

Joining O’Hara for best musical actress were Stephanie J. Block for “The Cher Show,” Caitlin Kinnunen and Beth Leavel in “The Prom,” and Eva Noblezada for “Hadestown.”

Among top stars appearing on Broadway, Ethan Hawke, Nathan Lane, Jim Parsons, Keri Russell, Kerry Washington, Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale and John Lithgow went unnominated.

Veteran stage actress Rosemary Harris and playwright Terrence McNally were earlier announced as recipients of special Tonys for lifetime achievement in theater.

The 73rd Tony awards, hosted by James Corden, will be presented during a gala ceremony broadcast live on CBS on June 9 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.