Key nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Tony Awards, the highest honors for Broadway theater, will be handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in New York hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban.

Following is a list of key nominations.

Best play:

“The Children”

“Farinelli and The King”

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

“Junk”

“Latin History for Morons”

Best musical:

“The Band’s Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best revival of a play:

“Angels in America”

“Three Tall Women”

“The Iceman Cometh”

“Lobby Hero”

“Travesties”

Best revival of a musical:

“My Fair Lady”

“Once On This Island”

“Carousel”

Best actor in a play:

Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America”

Tom Hollander, “Travesties”

Jamie Parker, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Mark Rylance, “Farinelli and The King”

Denzel Washington, “The Iceman Cometh”

Best actress in a play:

Glenda Jackson, “Three Tall Women”

Condola Rashad, “Saint Joan”

Lauren Ridloff, “Children of a Lesser God”

Amy Schumer, “Meteor Shower”

Best actor in a musical:

Harry Hadden-Paton, “My Fair Lady”

Joshua Henry, “Carousel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Band’s Visit”

Ethan Slater, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best actress in a musical:

Lauren Ambrose, “My Fair Lady”

Hailey Kilgore, “Once On This Island”

LaChanze, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

Katrina Lenk, “The Band’s Visit”

Taylor Louderman, “Mean Girls”

Jessie Mueller, “Carousel”

Best direction of a play:

Marianne Elliott, “Angels in America”

Joe Mantello, “Three Tall Women”

Patrick Marber, “Travesties”

John Tiffany, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

George C. Wolfe, “The Iceman Cometh”

Best direction of a musical:

Michael Arden, “Once On This Island”

David Cromer, “The Band’s Visit”

Tina Landau, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Casey Nicholaw, “Mean Girls”

Bartlett Sher, “My Fair Lady”

Best book of a musical:

“The Band’s Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best original score (music and/or lyrics):

“Angels in America”

“The Band’s Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”