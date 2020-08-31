Factbox: Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

(Reuters) - The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were held as a mostly virtual event on Sunday, with some performances in front of a limited audience at locations in New York City.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - “Rain On Me”
BEST K-POP
BTS “On”
Doja Cat
The Weeknd - “Blinding Lights”
BEST HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Himani Sarkar