Key winners at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

(Reuters) - The MTV Video Music awards were held in Newark, New Jersey on Monday.
Following is a list of winners in key categories;
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Ariana Grande
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Billie Eilish
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Cardi B – “Money”
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”
Missy Elliott
Reporting by Matthew Lavietes from Newark, New Jersey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam