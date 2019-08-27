Key winners at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

(Reuters) - The MTV Video Music awards were held in Newark, New Jersey on Monday.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 26, 2019 - Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Following is a list of winners in key categories;

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Billie Eilish

BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

BEST POP

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B – “Money”

BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

SONG OF SUMMER

Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”

VANGUARD AWARD

Missy Elliott