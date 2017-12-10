FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2017 / 10:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's AWE Ltd receives $364 mln takeover offer from Mineral Resources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian oil and gas producer AWE Ltd (AWE.AX) said on Monday it had received a takeover offer from mining infrastructure provider Mineral Resources (MIN.AX) for A$484.2 million ($364 million) or A$0.80 per share, a near 10 percent premium to AWE’s closing level on Friday.

The Mineral Resources offer price was reached on a scrip basis, structured as one Mineral Resources share for every 22.33 AWE shares, the company said in a statement.

The A$0.80-per-share offer outbids a revised offer made by state-owned China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group (CERCG) of A$0.73 per share last week.

AWE said it would weigh the Mineral Resources offer against that proposed by CERCG, and provide shareholders with a recommendation in due course.

In a separate statement, Mineral Resources said the acquisition would help it secure energy supplies for its own operations.

The mining infrastructure company also said it did not plan to sell any gas from AWE’s flagship Waitsia Gas Project offshore as it was committed to supplying domestic gas in Australia, and apprehending increased consumption at its own projects, which are in the pipeline.

($1 = 1.3319 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

