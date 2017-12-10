Australia's AWE Ltd receives takeover offer from Mineral Resources

(Reuters) - Australian oil and gas producer AWE Ltd (AWE.AX) said on Monday it had received a takeover offer from mining infrastructure provider Mineral Resources (MIN.AX) for A$0.80 per share, a near 10 percent premium to AWE’s closing level on Friday.

The Mineral Resources offer price was reached on a scrip basis, structured as one Mineral Resources share for every 22.325 AWE shares, the company said in a statement.

The A$0.80-per-share offer outbids a revised offer made by state-owned China Energy Reserve and Chemicals Group of A$0.73 per share last week.

($1 = 1.3324 Australian dollars)