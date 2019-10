FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Axa is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French insurer Axa (AXAF.PA) said on Monday Andrea Rossi has decided to leave his position as chief executive of its asset management unit Axa Investment Managers.

Axa also said that Axa’s chief financial officer and deputy CEO Gerald Harlin will be named executive chairman of Axa Investment Managers from Dec. 1.