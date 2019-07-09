AXA hires Goldman Sachs French MD Guidee as chief risk officer

PARIS (Reuters) - AXA (AXAF.PA) said on Tuesday it had appointed Renaud Guidee, a Goldman Sachs (GS.N) managing director in France, as the French insurer’s chief risk officer.

Guidee will take up his new role in September after securing all regulatory approvals, AXA said in a statement. He will also be investment officer and a member of AXA’s Management Committee.

CEO Thomas Buberl has led an overhaul of AXA’s top management since he took over in 2016. He has replaced all the members of the company’s management committee with a group reflecting greater diversity in gender and nationality.