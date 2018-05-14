FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 5:02 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

AXA secures financing for acquisition of XL Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - AXA (AXAF.PA) said on Monday it had secured financing for the 12.4 billion euros ($14.9 billion) acquisition of XL Group and was not dependent on the issuance of any additional debt following the flotation of part of its U.S. unit, AXA Equitable.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of insurer Axa is seen at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

The French insurer said overall proceeds from the initial public offering of part of AXA Equitable Holdings and the issue of convertible bonds reached $4 billion, after the greenshoe option was exercised in full.

    “Given additional existing resources, AXA considers the financing of XL is now secured, as it is not dependent on the issuance of any additional debt,” AXA said in a statement.

    Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Mark Potter

