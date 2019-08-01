AXA's first-half profit falls after writing down value of Equitable Holdings

FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Axa is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) said its net profit fell 17% in the first half of the year after booking charges related to the valuation of its remaining stake in Axa Equitable Holdings and the mark-to-market valuation of derivatives.

AXA, the second-largest European insurer after Allianz (ALVG.DE), said its net profit fell to 2.33 billion euros ($2.6 billion) from 2.8 billion during the same period a year ago.

AXA’s overall revenues rose 8% to 57.95 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a net profit of 3.81 billion euros and a mean revenue of 55.21 billion euros.