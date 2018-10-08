FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 8, 2018 / 12:29 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Axalta CEO resigns after probe found his conduct inconsistent with company policy

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA.N) said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Terrence Hahn has resigned after an investigation by external counsel found that his conduct was inconsistent with the company’s policies.

The chemical maker said Hahn’s resignation was by mutual agreement with the board and appointed Chief Financial Officer Robert Bryant to the additional role of interim CEO.

It did not give any details regarding the reasons for his departure, but said it was unrelated to financial matters. The company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comments.

Hahn had joined Axalta in September. Before that he was the CEO of Honeywell’s Home and Building Technologies business group.

Axalta also announced that its preliminary results for the third quarter were in line with the company’s outlook. The company is expected to report quarterly results on Oct. 24.

Shares of the company rose 1.5 percent $28.50 in early trading.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.