FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Nippon offer prompted Axalta to end Akzo Nobel merger talks -source
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
Exclusive
Zimbabwe's Mugabe Resigns
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 21, 2017 / 10:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Exclusive: Nippon offer prompted Axalta to end Akzo Nobel merger talks -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd (4612.T) made an all-cash offer on Tuesday to acquire Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA.N), a source familiar with the matter said, prompting Axalta to end merger talks with Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO.AS).

Nippon’s offer came at a premium to where Axalta shares ended trading on Monday, the source said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Nippon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Akzo Nobel and Axalta declined to comment.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.