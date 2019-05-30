Deals
May 30, 2019 / 7:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Axel Springer shares up 20% as family taps KKR for strategic investment

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Axel Springer jumped by 20% at the open on Thursday after the German publisher’s controlling shareholders entered talks with private equity house KKR on a potential strategic investment in the business.

The negotiations will allow KKR to launch a public tender offer to buy out minority shareholders, after KKR agreed on a consortium with companies held by Friede Springer and Axel Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner, the company said late on Wednesday.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below