Springer family, KKR considering bid to take Axel Springer private: Bloomberg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Springer family and private equity investor KKR are considering a bid to take German publishing house Axel Springer private, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

An offer could be made in the coming weeks, according to the unnamed source cited by Bloomberg.

Springer’s shares have underperformed over the past year as rivals have restructured and spun off their faster-growing digital classifieds assets, leaving the publisher of the Bild tabloid trading at a discount to pure-play digital competitors.

Springer, which has a market value of 4.95 billion euros ($5.51 billion), is controlled by the family of the company’s late founder Axel Springer.

The company had no immediate comment. KKR declined to comment.