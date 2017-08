The logo of the German publisher Axel Springer is seen outside its headquarters in Berlin August 7, 2013.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE) on Monday said it sold two Berlin real estate assets for 755 million euros.

The new Axel Springer headquarters were sold to a business controlled by Norges Bank Real Estate Management, and the Axel-Springer-Passage was sold to Blackstone Real Estate Partners, the company said.