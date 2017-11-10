FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
November 10, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in 32 minutes

India's Axis Bank to raise $1.8 billion from Bain Capital, LIC, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS) said on Friday it will raise 116.26 billion rupees ($1.78 billion) by selling shares and convertible warrants to investors including Bain Capital and top Indian insurer Life Insurance Corp.

Axis Bank's logo is seen next to ATM machines at its corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Axis Bank said in a filing that its board had approved selling up to 172.63 million shares on a preferential basis at 525 rupees each and 45.36 million convertible warrants at 565 rupees each.

($1 = 65.1525 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
