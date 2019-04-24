BP, Azeri SOCAR to start construction of petrochemical plant in Turkey in 2020

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

BAKU (Reuters) - BP and Azeri state energy company SOCAR plan to start construction of a new petrochemical plant in Turkey at the end of 2020, SOCAR’s Turkey Enerjji project director said.

BP and SOCAR signed an agreement for the construction of the plant in 2018.

“A tender for the design of the complex has been announced and three companies are taking part in it ... Results will be announced next month,” Emil Alkhasly told Reuters.

He said that construction was expected to be completed by 2023.

Capacity is designed to be 1.250 million tones of purified terephthalic acid, 840,000 tonnes of paraxylene and 340,000 tonnes of benzene.

The cost of the project is expected to be $1.8 billion.