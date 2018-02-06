FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#World News
February 6, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Azerbaijan opposition group says it will boycott presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jamil Hasanly, head of the Azerbaijan opposition coalition the National Council of Democratic Forces, told Reuters on Tuesday the coalition will boycott a presidential election scheduled for April 11.

The organization that Hasanly leads is one of two major opposition forces in Azerbaijan. On Monday, the office of President Ilham Aliev issued a decree bringing forward the date of the election, which had previously been scheduled for Oct. 17.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.