BAKU (Reuters) - A fire killed 24 people in a drug abuse treatment center in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, its General Prosecutor’s office said on Friday.

A firefighter carrying fire hoses walks near the scene of a fire which broke out in a drug abuse treatment center in Baku, Azerbaijan March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Eldar Sultanov, spokesman for the office, said 31 people had been rescued during the incident.

Azeri officials said the fire had probably been caused by a problem in the power network of the building containing the center.