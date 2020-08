FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BAKU (Reuters) - Oil major BP said on Thursday that output at its projects in Azerbaijan had fallen to 498,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2020, down from 542,000 bpd in the same period last year.