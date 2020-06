Azeri BTC July crude oil loadings from Ceyhan to drop almost 7% from June: schedule

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Azeri BTC crude oil loading plan from Turkey’s Ceyhan port has been set at 15.78 million barrels for July, against 16.35 million barrels in the June plan, according to a schedule seen by Reuters on Monday.

On a daily basis Azeri BTC loadings in July will be down by almost 7% from June, Reuters calculations showed.

OPEC+ members including Azerbaijan agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July.