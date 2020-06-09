Azerbaijan says it met obligations under OPEC+ deal on oil curbs

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan has fulfilled obligations under the OPEC+ deal on cutting supplies, with the country’s compliance to its production quota running at more than 98% in May, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

OPEC, Russia and allies, a group known as OPEC+, initially agreed to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to 10% of global supply, for May and June. The group agreed on Saturday to extend those cuts to the end of July.

The ministry said Azerbaijan’s daily oil and gas condensate production in May was 650,000 bpd, including 557,200 bpd of crude and 92,800 bpd of gas condensate.

Under the OPEC+ deal, Azerbaijan was to cut daily output in May-June - and now July - to 554,000 barrels from its October 2018 level of 718,000 barrels. The quota was to rise after that to 587,000 bpd until December and 620,000 bpd from January 2021 to April 2022.

Oil fell more than 3% on Monday, despite the OPEC+ agreement to extend the deal for a month, because Saudi Arabia and two other Gulf producers said they would no longer continue their additional, voluntary cuts made on top of the quota commitments.