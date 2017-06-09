Georgia says Azerbaijan to suspend Shah Deniz gas exports for a month

TBILISI (Reuters) - Azerbaijan plans to suspend natural gas exports from its major Shah Deniz offshore field in August for a month, due to repair works on the export pipeline which runs via Georgia to Turkey, Georgia’s deputy energy minister said.

Being developed by an international consortium led by BP, the field in the Caspian Sea has been estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas, which European customers hope can supply them for decades, cutting their dependence on Russia.

The Shah Deniz I development of the field has been in production since 2006 and has an annual production capacity of about 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas.

“We have received a notification from Azerbaijan that gas deliveries from Shah Deniz will be suspended in August due to planned repair works on the pipeline,” Mariam Valishvili told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday.

She said that similar work was undertaken almost every year, although this year’s would last for a full month, “the longest ever conducted.”

Valishvili said suspension would not create problems for Georgia as gas consumption declines in the summer and it would be compensated by supplies from other gas fields in Azerbaijan.

Annual gas consumption in Georgia is 2.5 bcm and the country gets 800 million cubic meters every year from Azerbaijan at a reduced rate as a transit country.

“This volume will rise to 1.6 bcm per year from 2020, when the second stage of Shah Deniz is expected to be launched,” Valishvili said.

Shah Deniz II is expected to produce 16 bcm of gas a year beginning in 2020, with 10 bcm earmarked for Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey and Georgia.