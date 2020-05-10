Deals
May 10, 2020 / 10:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel's Azrieli sells desalination subsidiary to Generation Capital

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group (AZRG.TA) said on Sunday it sold its holdings in GES Global Environment Solutions to Generation Capital (GNRS.TA) for 105 million shekels ($30 million).

GES builds and operates seawater desalination facilities as well as industrial, municipal water and wastewater treatment plants.

The deal is not expected to have a material effect on the Azrieli’s results, the company said.

Azrieli has sold all the assets of subsidiary Granite Hacarmel, and its holding in Leumi Card, for a total of 2.6 billion shekels, as it focuses on the core business of income-producing real estate.

($1 = 3.5093 shekels)

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below