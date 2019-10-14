Brazil airline Azul eyes partnership with United, Avianca, Copa

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's airline Azul is seen on the roof of a bus at Viracopos airport in Campinas, Brazil, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil airline Azul SA (AZUL.N) said on Monday that it is in discussions to join a planned partnership with United Airlines (UAL.O), Avianca Holdings AVT_p.CN and Copa Holdings (CPA.N) for flights between the United States and Latin America.

The three airlines announced their plan to coordinate routes in November 2018, but have yet to receive regulatory approval to go ahead. United owned 8.2% of Azul’s preferred shares last month, according to the Brazilian airline’s website.