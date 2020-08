FILE PHOTO: E2-195 plane with Brazil's No. 3 airline Azul SA logo is seen during a launch event in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA (AZUL.N) may forego a bailout package offered by state bank BNDES, as the company believes it will be able to get credit at more favorable terms in the private sector, the company’s CEO told Reuters on Friday.

In an interview, John Rodgerson said the company’s board would decide next week whether or not to adhere to the bailout program offered by BNDES.