Brazil airline Azul to delay delivery of 59 Embraer planes to after 2024

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA (AZUL.N) said on Wednesday it had agreed with planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) to delay the delivery of 59 E2 jets, with a list price of 24.5 billion reais ($4.16 billion), to 2024 or later.
The planes had been initially set for delivery from 2020 to 2023, according to an Azul securities filing.
Azul said the agreement was a step to shore up its business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which also led it to reduce its April capacity by 90% in comparison to the same month in 2019.
