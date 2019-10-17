Brazil's Azul to invest 6 billion reais in 2020, may raise 195 E-2 aircraft orders: paper

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's airline Azul is seen on the roof of a bus at Viracopos airport in Campinas, Brazil, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA (AZUL.N) plans to invest 6 billion reais ($1.45 billion) in 2020, the same amount as this year, its Chief Executive John Rodgerson told Valor Econômico newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

Rodgerson also said Azul may revise up orders for Embraer’s new 195 E-2 aircraft, as the economy resumes growth, Valor said. The company has so far ordered 51 195 E-2s to be delivered within five to 10 years, but is considering adding another 24 to the order, Valor reported.