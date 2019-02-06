Brazil's Azul to replace more E-Jets with Airbus planes in 2019

A logo of Azul Brazilian Airlines is seen on a plane at International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA will replace more of its aging E-Jet fleet, made by local manufacturer Embraer SA, with larger planes from Airbus SE this year, the carrier said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Azul, which launched with an all-Embraer fleet in 2008 and started adding Airbus A320s in 2016, said its new fleet plan will add 12 more Airbus narrowbodies this year and remove 15 Embraer E195s. Azul will also add six of Embraer’s next-generation E2 jets in 2019, four more than previously planned.