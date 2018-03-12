Dutch wholesaler B&S valued at 1.22 billion-1.49 billion euros in IPO

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - B&S Group, the Dutch wholesaler, said on Monday around 33 percent of its shares will be floated in an initial public offering at a price that values the company at 1.22 billion to 1.49 billion euros ($1.50 billion to $1.84 billion).

In a press statement accompanying the publication of its prospectus, the company indicated pricing at 14.50 to 17.75 euros per share in an offer period that begins Tuesday and runs through March 22.