FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 12, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Dutch wholesaler B&S valued at 1.22 billion-1.49 billion euros in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - B&S Group, the Dutch wholesaler, said on Monday around 33 percent of its shares will be floated in an initial public offering at a price that values the company at 1.22 billion to 1.49 billion euros ($1.50 billion to $1.84 billion).

In a press statement accompanying the publication of its prospectus, the company indicated pricing at 14.50 to 17.75 euros per share in an offer period that begins Tuesday and runs through March 22.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.