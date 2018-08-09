FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 10:50 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Brazil e-commerce firm B2W misses quarterly profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - B2W Companhia Digital SA, Brazil’s largest e-commerce firm by revenue, missed quarterly profit estimates in results posted on Thursday.

In a securities filing, the firm reported a second quarter net loss of 108.8 million reais ($28.6 million), expanding its loss by 2.7 percent from the same period last year and missing a Reuters consensus estimate for a 93 million-real loss.

Brazil’s retailers were hit across the board in the second quarter by a truckers’ strike that paralyzed the country for 11 days.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Tom Brown

