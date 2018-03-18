FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Shi beats Lin to win All England badminton final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Seventh seed Shi Yuqi beat compatriot Lin Dan to win an all-Chinese final of the All England Open badminton championships in Birmingham on Sunday.

Badminton - Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships - Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain - March 18, 2018 Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying celebrates with the trophy after victory in the women's singles final Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Shi, last year’s runner-up, won the opening game 21-19 against the six-time champion.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Lin, the sixth seed and twice an Olympic gold medalist, came back to take the second game 21-16 but was outplayed in the third, trailing 11-2 at the mid-game break and losing it 21-9.

In the women’s final top seed and defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan beat second seed Akane Yamaguchi from Japan 22-20 21-13.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis

