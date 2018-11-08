Badminton: Malaysia's Lee eyes comeback after cancer treatment

Malaysia's badminton player Lee Chong Wei speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former world number one Lee Chong Wei is planning to return to badminton after successful treatment for nose cancer and has set his sights on winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he said on Thursday.

Speaking at his first news conference since his diagnosis in September, the Malaysian three-times Olympic silver medalist said he has no intention of retiring.

“I love this sport and I want to be back soon and prepare for upcoming tournaments, but how quickly I will return will depend on my condition,” the 36-year-old said.

“My doctors have advised me to take things slowly and I will listen to their advice to take things slowly... I have started some light training at home.

“Of course, the Olympic gold is still my dream and my target.”

Lee, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia this year, remains hopeful of making his comeback at the All England Open in March.

Lee underwent treatment in Taiwan and lost five kilograms in weight.

“This is a time that is very tough for me,” said Lee, who has slipped to eighth in the world rankings.

“I thank the support of my family, friends and my fans who wished me a quick recovery. This was very important to me.”