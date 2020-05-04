BAE Systems completes $275 million airborne tactical radios deal

LONDON (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L) said it had completed the acquisition of Raytheon’s airborne tactical radios business, paying $275 million out of existing cash resources to finalise the deal announced in January.
BAE announced the acquisition of the radio business plus a larger military-focused GPS unit for a total of $2.2 billion three months ago. Both were sold as a result of the merger of its U.S. rivals Raytheon RTX.N and United Technologies.
