May 4, 2020 / 6:20 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

BAE Systems completes $275 million airborne tactical radios deal

FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns a hangar at the BAE Systems facility in Salmesbury, Britain, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L) said it had completed the acquisition of Raytheon’s airborne tactical radios business, paying $275 million out of existing cash resources to finalise the deal announced in January.

BAE announced the acquisition of the radio business plus a larger military-focused GPS unit for a total of $2.2 billion three months ago. Both were sold as a result of the merger of its U.S. rivals Raytheon RTX.N and United Technologies.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

