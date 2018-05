LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Monday awarded defense firm BAE Systems (BAES.L) 2.4 billion pounds ($3.26 billion) to work on two submarine programs, the company said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense gave BAE a 1.5 billion pound contract for delivery of the seventh Astute class submarine, and a further 900 million pounds for the next phase of the Dreadnought submarine program, the company said.