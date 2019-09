FILE PHOTO: Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - BAE Systems Plc has been awarded a $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract for production of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

This award supports U.S. military and foreign military sales to the governments of Iraq, Lebanon, Netherlands, Jordan, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, Tunisia, the Philippines and Australia, the Pentagon said.