FILE PHOTO - Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - BAE Systems PLC (BAES.L) has been awarded a $474 million U.S. defense contract for technical and maintenance support for the M109 family of vehicles, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.