BAE Systems CEO optimistic about future Typhoon orders

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of BAE Systems (BAES.L) is optimistic about the future of the Typhoon fighter jet, saying that more orders were possible.

Charles Woodburn told reporters on a call on Thursday that there was an opportunity to sell more Typhoons to Germany as well as other countries.

“Within the Middle East region there are a number of other customers in addition to Saudi who I think in future will be looking at additional Typhoons,” he said.

Asked about a British project to build a new fighter jet, a project which involves Sweden and Italy, Woodburn said that other countries could also join and the UK government was leading talks.

“I think there are conversations ongoing with other potentially interested parties,” he said.